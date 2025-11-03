Two lakh adults covered under New India Literacy Programme in Madurai

MADURAI: Nearly 3 lakh adults across Madurai are set to become literate by November 2027 under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), implemented by the Department of School Education. So far, 2 lakh adults have achieved literacy, and efforts are underway to cover another 15,000 before June 2026.

The centrally sponsored scheme, launched for 2022-27, focuses on foundational literacy, numeracy, and essential life skills among those aged 15 years and above. Special emphasis has been given to women and marginalised rural communities to ensure inclusive growth.

The classes will be conducted both in groups and individually, depending on each learner’s convenience and available timings.

Speaking to TNIE, Samagra Shiksha assistant project officer P Saravana Murugan said that since 2022, the department has identified over 3 lakh people and trained 2 lakh individuals through over 500 volunteers.