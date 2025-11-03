Unclean toilets at girls school in Salem: Teachers demand regular sanitation staff

SALEM: Health and hygiene of students of the Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem city are at risk due to poor upkeep of toilets.

The school, located next to the Salem District Collectorate, has been functioning without regular sanitation staff for nearly two years. Teachers say that the absence of sweepers and scavengers has left toilets and classrooms poorly maintained, forcing them to pool money from their own pockets to hire temporary workers.

The 151-year-old government institution has a strength of 1,629 students from Classes 6 to 12 and around 50 toilets on its campus. According to teachers, only one scavenger currently visits the school - once in three days - while there is no regular sweeper either. "For a girls' higher secondary school with over 1,500 students, hygiene has become a major concern," said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

"Without regular cleaning, there's a risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) among students. Earlier, we had two scavengers and three sweepers, but now only one person comes occasionally."

Teachers said they had to approach workers themselves and pay them using money collected from among the staff or from Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) funds as the government had not appointed staff. "Since the payment depends on our contributions, the work is irregular," the teacher said.

They added that the school has also been functioning without a regular watchman, raising safety concerns.