Widow of slain ex-cop appeals to Tamil Nadu CM, says son facing threats from accused

TIRUNELVELI: A video of retired SI Zakir Hussain Bijili’s widow appealing to Chief Minister MK Stalin for protection for her son, who is allegedly facing death threats from the accused in her husband’s murder, has gone viral on social media.

Zakir Hussain Bijili, a retired sub-inspector from Tirunelveli Town, was serving as caretaker of a mosque and was allegedly involved in a land dispute. He was hacked to death by a gang in March, days after releasing a video alleging that he had been receiving death threats. Following the murder, city police had arrested five persons and later nabbed the prime accused, Mohammed Thowfiq, alias Krishnamoorthy, after shooting him in the leg.

On Sunday, Bijili’s widow, Ajijunnisha (53), in a video alleged that the accused, now out on bail, have issued death threats to her son. “Like my husband was killed, they have now threatened to kill my son when he goes to the mosque. We have submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who assured us of justice. Yet, the accused persons are roaming free,” she said, urging the CM to intervene. She also sought an inquiry to determine whether the disputed land belongs to the Waqf board or private individuals, and alleged that one of the officials suspended earlier for inaction on her husband’s complaints has since been reinstated.

When contacted, city police commissioner Santosh Hadimani said an inquiry is under way into the allegations. Another senior officer said the police have asked the revenue department to resolve the land ownership issue to prevent further tension in the area.