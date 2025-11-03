Youth electrocuted, two hurt while making reels on stationed train in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: An 18-year-old college student was electrocuted and two others grievously injured while allegedly making reels atop a stationary goods train at Meelavittan railway on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as N Arun (18) of Anna Nagar and the injured were S Harish (18) and S Kavin (14) of Rajagopal Nagar.

Sources said that the trio, along with few others were making reels standing on a goods train parked at the 8th track in Meelavittan on Sunday, when the electrocution had allegedly happened. The trio came into contact with a 25000 volt overhead cable and sustained severe burns, said sources.

Police said two of their friends took them on a two-wheeler to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH), where Arun who suffered more than 50 percent burns was declared brought dead. Kavin has suffered more than 30 percent burns, and Harish escaped the danger with 15 percent injury and both are under treatment in TKMCH.

The deceased Arun studied second year BSc (Zoology) at VOC college in Thoothukudi town. While Harish is a mechanic at a fuel pump service company, and Kavin studies is a class 10 student at a private school.

Railway police said that the incident happened at the 8th track, which is a manless area. The boys had shifted the injured on their own and they came to know about the incident by around 7 pm.

A section engineer inspected the crime scene at around 9 pm, and further investigation is on. Thoothukudi Government railway police (GRP) had registered a FIR and are investigating.