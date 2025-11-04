Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin assures maximum punishment for Coimbatore gang rape accused

Stating that the perpetrators have been identified and immediately arrested, the CM said he has instructed the police to file charge sheet within a month and ensure maximum punishment.
The CM said in his statement that the continued progress of women in all fields alone will bring an end to the perverted, male chauvinistic mindset of such individuals.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday strongly condemned the sexual assault on a college student in Coimbatore and promised that the State police will file the chargesheet within a month and ensure that the offenders receive the maximum punishment.

The CM, in his statement, said, "The tragic incident that befell the young woman in Coimbatore is utterly inhuman. No words of condemnation would suffice for such a heinous crime."

Stating that the perpetrators involved in the crime have been identified and immediately arrested, the CM said he has instructed the police to file the charge sheet within a month and ensure that the offenders receive the maximum punishment as soon as possible.

"The continued progress of our women in all fields alone will bring an end to the perverted, male chauvinistic mindset of such individuals - paving the way for us to become a truly progressive society," he added.

