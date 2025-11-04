Coimbatore gang rape: Police arrest three men after shooting them in the legs during escape attempt

COIMBATORE: Three men involved in the gang rape of a 20-year-old college student in Coimbatore were shot in the legs by city police and subsequently captured late Monday night.

The suspects were apprehended after they allegedly attacked a police officer during a search operation and attempted to flee the scene.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Guna alias Thavasi, Sathish alias Karuppasamy (30), and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran (both around 20), all residents of the Sivagangai district. Police have stated that the men are daily wage laborers and have a prior criminal record.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Monday at an isolated location in Thudiyalur, where a special police team attempted to corner the suspects. According to police, the men allegedly attacked Police Constable Chandrasekar with a machete on his wrist and tried to escape.

In self-defense and to prevent their escape, the police opened fire at their legs. Karuppasamy and Kaleeswaran were shot in both legs, while Thavasi sustained a gunshot wound to one leg.

The suspects were immediately captured and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. The injured police constable was also admitted to the hospital.

The horrific assault occurred around 11 pm on Sunday at Brindhavan Nagar, located behind the Coimbatore International Airport. The suspects approached a car where the 20-year-old victim and her boyfriend were seated.

The gang initially threatened the couple to exit the vehicle. They then broke the car window with a sickle and opened the door. The youth was severely injured after being attacked with a machete on his head, causing him to fall unconscious.

The victim was then dragged to a nearby spot and gang-raped at knifepoint. The boyfriend, regaining consciousness, immediately alerted the police control room.

Police quickly arrived at the scene. They rescued the seriously injured boyfriend and rushed him to CMCH. A subsequent search led police to find the student about one kilometer away. She was rescued and taken to a private hospital.

At the scene of the rape, police discovered a stolen two-wheeler that is believed to have been used by the gang.

Seven special teams were immediately formed to track down the assailants. Following extensive investigation, the teams successfully zeroed in on the suspects in Thudiyalur.

Further investigation is ongoing.