Coimbatore residents demand police patrols after student’s sexual assault near airport

COIMBATORE: Following the shocking incident where a 20-year-old college student was abducted and sexually assaulted by three men late on Sunday night behind the Coimbatore International Airport, local residents and activists have flagged several issues, including the lack of proper streetlights and police patrols during nighttime, among other problems, in the area.

According to police, the incident took place behind the airport, near Brindavan Nagar of Ward 23 in the city’s east zone. According to residents, the road that connects the airport to SIHS Colony has been a hotspot for criminal activity in the city, including drug peddling and robbery, among others. Locals allege that the lack of streetlights, police surveillance and nighttime patrols has made the area unsafe.

“Streetlights and police patrols have been our long-pending demand, as the stretch between Brindavan Nagar and SIHS Colony is poorly lit and prone to anti-social activity. Despite several complaints, police patrols hardly ever include the road, leading to an increase in crimes,” said Gomathi (name changed), a resident.

Another local, Manoharan (name changed), told TNIE, “Despite the location’s close proximity to the airport, and the high number of crimes reported there, city police have turned a blind eye to it. The stretch is tipplers’ heaven, where drugs are peddled by even college students.”

Meanwhile, following the sexual assault, a group of Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre vandalised an illegal bar that was functioning in the area behind the airport. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and secured the man who was running the bar.