Demand for more ticket vending machines at Tiruchy Railway Junction

TIRUCHY: People have urged authorities to install more Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) in the Tiruchy Railway Junction saying those wanting to buy only platform tickets or unreserved tickets to short destinations have to wait in queues at ticket counters.

The Tiruchy Railway Junction has four gates, including the Kallukuzhi gate at the rear end. Gate 1 is used solely as entry and exit point, while ticket booking centres operate in the other three gates.

In 2017, two ATVMs were installed to issue platform tickets at the old booking centre inside Gate 2 and they were operated by retired railway employees. Later, a new building was constructed to house the Integrated Reservation-cum-Unreserved Ticketing System (IRUTS) and the old booking centre was closed.

Currently, 12 counters for both reserved and unreserved tickets operate at the IRUTS facility, along with two ATVMs. Additionally, three ticket counters and one ATVM are functional at Gate 3. “Currently, only one ATVM is available in the old booking hall and it is sometimes non-functional.

People seeking platform tickets have to go the IRUTS where there are long queues,” said K.P. Ranga Prasad, an IT professional. Regular commuter S. Pugalenthi from Manapparai said more machines are needed to cater to the huge footfalls the station attracts daily.

“Tiruchy is one of the busiest railway junctions in the division. The installation of a few more ATVMs will significantly shorten queues at the counters and also create additional opportunities for retired railway employees,” he said.

When contacted, officials in the Tiruchy railway division said they would look into the issue and take steps to make the inoperative ATVMs fully functional. They added that more machines would also be installed if required.