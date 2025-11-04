DMK asks Supreme Court to stop SIR in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the decision taken at the all-party meeting on Sunday, the ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court with a plea to quash the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that is set to begin across Tamil Nadu today (November 4).

The petition charged that the unconstitutional exercise aims at mass disenfranchisement by introducing an arbitrary cut-off date (2002/2005) and by excluding commonly used documents such as ration card, PAN card and Voter ID from the purview of the process. The petition may come up for hearing on November 6 or 7.

In his affidavit, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi argued that the SIR constitutes a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including equality before law (Article 14), the right to freedom of movement and residence (Article 19), and protection of life and personal liberty (Article 21).

The affidavit further contended that the SIR contravenes Article 324, which vests powers with the Election Commission, and Article 325, which prohibits exclusion from electoral rolls on grounds of religion, race, caste, or sex. It also claimed that the SIR is inconsistent with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act of 1950.