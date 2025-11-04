Dumping of garbage: Groundwater in Nallur, Mudalipalayam unfit for drinking

TIRUPPUR: Groundwater pollution due to dumping of garbage in stone quarries in Nallur and Mudalipalayam in Tiruppur district has become alarming, say villagers citing a Pollution Control Board (PCB) reply to a Right to Information query.

They urged the government to take steps to provide water through joint water schemes and take relief measures in the affected areas.

The Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in the groundwater has increased due to garbage dumping, claimed villagers. A PCB official in Tiruppur said groundwater with a TDS level of 8,000 milligrams per liter (mg/L) is unfit for drinking.

A major part of around 600 tonnes of garbage collected from Tiruppur city limits was being dumped in abandoned stone quarries in Mudalipalayam and Nallur. However, the dumping has now stopped following a High Court order.

P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said "The Nallur quarry spans about 8 acres and the one in Mudalipalayam measures about 7 acres. Another stone quarry, measuring about 17 acres, is located between these two. A Pollution Control Board (PCB) study has revealed that the TDS level in the water collected from this 17 acres on September 15 was 120,050 mg/L. It measured 89,160 mg/L on March 16, 2019.