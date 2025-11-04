Dumping of garbage: Groundwater in Nallur, Mudalipalayam unfit for drinking

TIRUPPUR: Groundwater pollution due to dumping of garbage in stone quarries in Nallur and Mudalipalayam in Tiruppur district has become alarming, say villagers citing a Pollution Control Board (PCB) reply to a Right to Information query.
They urged the government to take steps to provide water through joint water schemes and take relief measures in the affected areas.
The Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in the groundwater has increased due to garbage dumping, claimed villagers. A PCB official in Tiruppur said groundwater with a TDS level of 8,000 milligrams per liter (mg/L) is unfit for drinking.
A major part of around 600 tonnes of garbage collected from Tiruppur city limits was being dumped in abandoned stone quarries in Mudalipalayam and Nallur. However, the dumping has now stopped following a High Court order.
P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said "The Nallur quarry spans about 8 acres and the one in Mudalipalayam measures about 7 acres. Another stone quarry, measuring about 17 acres, is located between these two. A Pollution Control Board (PCB) study has revealed that the TDS level in the water collected from this 17 acres on September 15 was 120,050 mg/L. It measured 89,160 mg/L on March 16, 2019.
"The TDS level in the sample collected in 2019 from a borewell belonging to Aranganathan has increased from 2,728 to 8,642 mg/L. The TDS level in a sample taken from a borewell belonging to Nachimuthu in Mudalipalayam has increased from 868 to 4,334 mg/L. We have obtained this information from the Pollution Control Board through an RTI query," he added.
Further, he said, "Due to our protest, the Pollution Control Board collected samples from nine locations on September 15. TDS levels are high everywhere. This is due to the dumping of unsorted Municipal Corporation waste in the Mudalipalayam and Nallur quarries over the past several years and there are no other reasons."
Velusamy demanded supply of drinking water through joint drinking water projects to areas where groundwater is polluted.
"So far the groundwater is used for drinking water needs in Nallur, Mudalipalayam and its surrounding villages. But everyone knows that this water is not suitable for drinking. This water cannot even be used for farming," he noted.
As per the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Environment Protection Act 1986, appropriate measures must be taken to ensure that the public and farmers are not affected, he added.
M Loganathan, another villager said, "Measures should be taken to prevent water pollution in Mudalipalayam and Nallur. Garbage already dumped in stone quarries must be removed. Dumping of garbage in quarries must be stopped permanently. We will hold a protest in front of the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday to press for our demands."
A senior PCB official in Tiruppur said, "In response to an RTI query we have provided the TDS level details in the areas where samples were collected. Groundwater is likely to be contaminated by leachate from stone quarries where garbage is dumped. But the TDS level will reduce during the rainy season. TDS levels vary according to the climate. But groundwater with a TDS level of 8,000 mg/L is not suitable for drinking."
A senior official from the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation said, "The court has ordered us to remove the leachate and purify it. We are cleaning up the leachate in compliance with the court order. We cannot say anything else as the matter is in the court."