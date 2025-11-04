Madras University postpones semester exams to November 14, sparks row with colleges

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has postponed its semester examinations for affiliated colleges — originally scheduled to begin from Monday — to November 14. The circular, issued on October 29, has sparked a debate between the university administration and college managements over the reasons behind the delay with such short notice to students. Several affiliated colleges have alleged that the university failed to procure answer sheets on time, leading to the postponement.

According to college officials, the tender process for purchasing answer booklets was initiated much later than usual, leaving insufficient time for the materials to be distributed before the scheduled commencement of exams.

“Usually, we receive answer scripts two to three weeks before the examination. However, this time we didn’t receive the answer scripts till October 29 and instead, we received the circular. The delay in finalising the tender for answer sheets has clearly disrupted the entire exam schedule,” said a principal of a city college on condition of anonymity.

However, University Registrar Rita John dismissed these claims, stating that the postponement was not due to logistical lapses but rather a response to requests from several colleges. She said that the admission process concluded unusually late this year, in September instead of the usual July, which left little time to complete the required coursework before the exams.