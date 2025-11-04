NLCIL lands in dock over Rs 332 crore cost overrun for township project

CHENNAI: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL), a PSU major under the coal ministry, is under scrutiny for allegedly bypassing standard tendering norms in appointing a project management consultant (PMC), which eventually led to a massive cost overrun of nearly Rs 332 crore.

It appointed a consultant on nomination basis to award an integrated township development project at Talabira in Odisha, a move that has now resulted in a legal tangle with demands for a CBI investigation.

According to internal documents available with TNIE and people familiar with the development, the Rs 192-crore integrated township project was originally designed by NLCIL’s Central Technical Office (CTO), as is the practice since the inception of the company, as part of a broader EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) package linked to a thermal power project.

The plan covered 642 houses for employees, accommodation for CISF personnel, a mid-sized hospital, and an indoor stadium, and access and approach road to highways.

The township was initially meant to be tendered alongside boiler, turbine, and other EPC work. The bidder, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), however, is understood to have requested that certain non-EPC works, including the township, be removed from the scope of work to avoid delays in executing the power project.