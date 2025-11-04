One dead, three injured as car rams into school bus in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: In a tragic accident, one person was killed and five others were injured after a speeding car crossed the median and collided with a private school van on the opposite side near Nalattinputhur along Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi NH on Monday.

According to sources, the private school van was on its way near Nalattinputhur to pick up students when a car heading from the opposite direction, heading towards Madurai from Tirunelveli crossed the median and collided with the school van.

The car passenger, identified as Sheik (50) of Valliyoor, was crushed to death, and the car driver, Augustin, van driver Karupasamy, assistant Ayyammal, and three school students sustained injuries.

Both the drivers, Augustin and Karupasamy, who were stuck inside the mangled remains of the vehicles, were rescued by the Fire and Safety personnel and were rushed to a government hospital for treatment. Kovilpatti West police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.