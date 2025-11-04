Police rue delays at Tiruchy MGMGH as doctors take hours to complete suspects’ medical tests

TIRUCHY: With punishment looming large over their heads whenever they escort suspects from police stations to hospital for medical examination before being produced in court for the remand process, police personnel say doctors in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) often take a long time in completing the procedures, which in turn delays the investigation.
MGMGH authorities, however, say they are only following the SOP and that police often bring more than ten suspects at a time. As per law, once suspects are arrested police must take them for medical examination, produce them in court, and remand them in custody within 24 hours.If any suspect escapes , the personnel escorting them would be placed under suspension.
Police officers say completing the medical examination in MGMGH is a challenge. There are 14 police stations in the Tiruchy city limits and 36 in the district limit. On an average, 30 suspects are arrested daily and taken to MGMGH for tests, including a full-body checkup. District police personnel take suspects to taluk hospitals, but doctors there often refer them to MGMGH for further tests.
At MGMGH, the suspects are treated in general wards alongside regular patients. Police personnel complain that doctors make suspects wait for several hours – even up to 10 to 20 hours – to complete the tests. They cited a recent example where a history-sheeter had to wait for 22 hours. The long wait increases the risk of suspects escaping, they added.
On September 27, J Prajith alias Srijath alias Praveen (34) from Kanyakumari, who arrested in a theft case and admitted to the convict ward, allegedly pushed a constable and escaped from the hospital. He is yet to be arrested. In the backdrop of these incidents, police officers say MGMGH authorities should fast-track the tests, and also establish a separate ward for police cases.
A senior officer from city police, who wished not to be identified, said, “The delay at MGMGH makes it difficult for us to provide security and arrange food for suspects. We have to constantly supervise the suspects until they are discharged. Also, doctors often ignore us and do not speak respectfully.” “The delay in the hospital further delays the remand process, causing stress and several health issues to us,” said an officer in district police.
Commissioner of Police N Kamini did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment. Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam told TNIE that he would look into the issue. When contacted, MGMGH dean Dr S Kumaravel told TNIE, “We are following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the person will not face any health issues while in prison.
Police often bring 10 to 20 people and want us to complete the tests in a hurry, saying they have to return to their regular duty. The tests may take time depending on the patient’s condition. If there are no issues, the process can be completed within 1-2 hours.”