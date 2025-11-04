Ready for drug procurement scam probe: Congress leader Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Monday expressed his readiness to face any inquiry into the drug procurement scam of medicines during his tenure as Chief Minister .

Briefing reporters, Narayanasamy referred to the recent arrests made by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department in connection with the case. Six individuals, including former Health Department directors Dr V Raman and Dr Mohan Kumar, former deputy director Allirani, and owners of two pharmaceutical agencies, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The alleged irregularities date back to 2019, when the Congress-led government was in power. “At that time, the Health Department Director had the authority to purchase medicines directly. The files relating to such purchases never came to the Chief Minister’s office, as the power to make emergency procurements was delegated to the department,” he explained.

Narayanasamy said the VAC Department and the CBI had already investigated the matter, and the CBI’s report was submitted in 2022. “That report has been with Chief Minister N Rangasamy since 2022. If the report was available, why was action delayed until now?" he asked while adding that ”no complaint was received on this issue during my tenure”.

“I have not seen any file related to this case. Even so, I am ready for any investigation — whether by the CBI or Vigilance,” he affirmed.

Turning his attention to the current administration, Narayanasamy alleged large-scale corruption under the NR Congress–BJP coalition government. “I have filed corruption complaints against Rangasamy and ministers Namachivayam, Lakshmi Narayanan, and C Dejeacoumar. Are they also willing to face investigation?” he asked.

Criticising minister A John Kumar for skipping the flag-hoisting ceremony at Yanam on Puducherry Liberation Day, Narayanasamy said, “The government had issued invitations naming John Kumar as the chief guest, but instead he went abroad. It is condemnable that he avoided attending Puducherry’s Liberation Day function. He should take moral responsibility and resign,” he said.