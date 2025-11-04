Samba paddy on 500 acres damaged, agriculture experts suspect water pollution

TIRUCHY: Samba paddy cultivated in around 500 acres in several villages in Thiruverumbur block, especially Vengur and Pazhanganankudi villages, have withered, leaving farmers worried. Experts from agriculture department suspect polluted water may have caused this and are set to recommend probe by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

According to agriculture department sources, cultivation is under way in Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Anthanallur, Thiruverumbur, Manikandam, Musiri, Thottiam, Thuraiyur, and Pullambadi blocks. The commonly cultivated varieties, recommended by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University , include TRY-3, CO (R) 50, and CR 1009.

While a majority of farmers have cultivated TRY-3 and CO (R) 50, farmers in the Thiruverumbur block have opted for CR 1009, which is considered to be resistant to common pests and diseases such as leaf folder, stem borer, blast, and sheath rot. But the crop has suffered damage in 500 acres in the block despite there being no incident of pest attack.

A senior agriculture department official said polluted water may have caused the crop damage. "Polluted water might be the reason for the withering of crop. Physiological factors, however, cannot be ruled out," the official added.

"Scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, inspected the fields in Pazhanganangudi on Saturday, where farmers lost a samba paddy crop raised on around 50 acres. They will soon recommend the possible causes and suggest remedial measures to help farmers recover their crops," the official told TNIE. A meeting with farmers has been convened on Monday to discuss the issue.

Vayalur N. Rajendran, treasurer of the farmers' wing of the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), also opined that polluted water could be the reason, quoting farmers in Thiruverumbur.

"Officials must identify the source of the polluted water that has mixed with irrigation channels and take immediate steps to prevent further contamination," he added.