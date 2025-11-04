SIR in Tamil Nadu to begin on November 4

CHENNAI: The month-long door-to-door enumeration for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu will begin on Tuesday, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Nearly 77,000 officials will take part in the exercise, including 38 District Election Officers, 234 Electoral Registration Officers, 624 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 7,234 Booth Level Officer (BLO) supervisors, and 68,472 BLOs. Volunteers will also assist in the process.

During this phase, BLOs will visit every household until December 4 and issue two copies of partially pre-filled enumeration forms. They will assist voters in filling out the forms. They will collect the completed copies and will give an acknowledgement for one copy.

The BLOs will make at least three visits to each household in this regard. The dates of the visits of the BLOs will be shared in advance and widely publicised in the locality by the Electoral Registration Officers.Voters are required to fill out both copies of the form and can paste their latest photograph in the enumeration form.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no supporting documents will be collected during this phase. Voters can also complete the partially pre-filled form digitally using the ECINET app or by downloading it from website (voters.eci.gov.in).