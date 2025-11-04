Special intensive registration for electoral rolls begins in Puducherry from November 4

PUDUCHERRY: The Special Intensive Registration (SIR) for electoral rolls will be conducted across Puducherry from November 4 to December 4, in which no documents are required to be submitted initially, Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar announced at a press conference on Monday.

During this period, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute pre-filled enumeration forms and assist citizens in verifying and updating their voter details.

People are required only to verify, sign and update the information in the pre-filled forms — no supporting documents need to be submitted at this stage. “We request everyone to extend full cooperation to the BLOs who will visit your homes. They will guide you on how to fill the forms,” Jawahar said.

Each registered voter will receive two copies of the pre-filled enumeration form (EF). The second copy, duly acknowledged, will be returned to the elector. If a household member is not available during the initial visit, the BLO will make at least two more visits.

People are advised to keep basic details ready — date of birth, mobile number, Aadhaar (optional), and family details such as the names and EPIC numbers of parents or spouse. A recent passport-size photograph should be pasted in the space provided. Verification documents will be requested later only if the BLO or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) cannot match names with earlier records from the 2002 rolls.

For new voters turning 18 years by January 1, 2026, BLOs will provide Form 6 and a declaration form for enrolment. Electors who have not received the EF can contact their BLO using the ‘Book-a-Call’ feature on voters.eci.gov.in or approach their respective EROs. Details from the 2002 electoral rolls can also be accessed on ceopuducherry.py.gov.in/eroll2002.php.