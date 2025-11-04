Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu education dept announces Class 10, 12 public exams schedule; cancels Class 11 public exam

Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 2 to 26, with results tentatively scheduled for release on May 8. Class 10 public examinations will take place from March 11 to April 6.
CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced that the Class 12 public examinations will be held from March 2 to 26, with results tentatively scheduled for release on May 8.

The Class 10 public examinations will take place from March 11 to April 6, and results will be declared on May 20.

The department has cancelled the Class 11 public examinations, and only supplementary examinations will be conducted from March 3 to 27, with results to be released on May 20.

Practical examinations for Class 12 will be held from February 9 to 14, for Class 11 from February 16 to 21, and for Class 10 from February 23 to 28.

A total of 8.07 lakh class 12 students from 7,513 schools are expected to write the examinations in 3,317 centres. For class 10, 8.7 lakh students from 12,485 schools will write examinations in 4,113 centres.

Class 10:

  • March 11 - Tamil/Language subject

  • March 16 - English

  • March 25 - Maths

  • March 30 - Science

  • April 2 - Social science

  • April 6 - Optional language

Class 12:

  • March 2 - Tamil/Language subjects

  • March 5 - English

  • March 9 - Chemistry/Accountancy/Geography

  • March 13 - Physics/Economics/Employability Skills

  • March 17 - Mathematics/Zoology/Commerce/Micro Biology/Nutrition and Dietetics/Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/

    Nursing (General)

  • March 23 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics And Statistics/Basic Electronics Engineering/Basic Civil Engineering/Basic Automobile Engineering/Basic Mechanical Engineering/Textile Technology Office Management And Secretaryship

  • March 26 - Communicative English/Ethics And Indian Culture/Computer Science/Computer Applications/Bio-Chemistry/Advanced Language (Tamil)/Home Science/Political Science/Statistics/Nursing (Vocational)/Basic Electrical Engineering

