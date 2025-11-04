Tamil Nadu govt to hike ticket price for Palani winch ride from Rs 15 to Rs 50

DINDIGUL: In a move that has upset devotees, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has announced plans to increase the ticket price for winch ride to the Dhandayuthapani temple in Palani from Rs 15 to Rs 50 per person per ride.

HR&CE officials say the ticket price has not been revised for the last ten years and is now necessary because of the rising power tariff and maintenance expenses.

With several devotees expressing concern, the HR&CE department has called for public opinion on the issue, People can submit their objections in the form of petitions to the HR&CE office at the temple by November 5.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ramakesh, a villager, expressed his discontent and said the price hike is unwarranted. He said, "The winch is of great help to the elderly and children who climb ascend the hill."

Mahesh, a devotee, said, "The journey is enjoyable, as the tracks are surrounded by a lush greenery. But the proposed ticket price hike is a matter of concern. For instance, for a family of five, the fare could go up to Rs 250. On top of this, devotees have to pay charges cost for cell phone safety and other services."

An official from the HR&CE department said the maintenance cost of the winch system has been steadily rising over time. Additionally, power tariff has also increased over the past several years, he added. "In order to keep travel affordable, the ticket price had not been revised for more than a decade."

Appropriate measures will be taken to resolve the issue based on the petitions, the official added.