Tribal hamlet in Krishnagiri lacks basic amenities, eight children not enrolled in school

KRISHNAGIRI: Eight children from the Gebraedoddi tribal village near Jawalagiri have not been enrolled in school as the village lacks basic amenities, such as proper roads, an anganwadi and a school.

On Sunday, A Forest Rights Act (FRA) cell team from Krishnagiri held an inspection at Gebraedoddi in Thalli block to ensure that the rights of tribals are not affected. They found that around 25 Irula tribal families are residing without proper roads, transport options, anganwadi and schools.

As a result, many cases of dropping out have been reported here earlier, and eight school-going children between the ages of 6 to 9 are yet to enrol in primary school, which is at Nandhimangalam village nearby.

A team member told TNIE that they informed anganwadi officials, following which eggs were distributed to five children aged between 2 to 5 years, along with nutrition mix powder.

When TNIE spoke to ICDS Thalli CDPO, Nithya, she said, "A mini anganwadi centre is operational in Nandhimangalam village. However, due to the lack of transportation and poor road conditions for years, the anganwadi worker is unable to reach the village. After we learned this, we have taken efforts to ensure that postnatal mothers will be cared for."

R Rathvika (20), a postnatal mother, alleged that the village health nurse (VHN) visits the village infrequently. However, District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said that the VHN visits every fortnight and promised to enquire into the allegation.

Mahendran, Assistant Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha in Krishnagiri district, said that education department officials will survey the village. Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar also assured to look into the issue.