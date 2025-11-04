Two cops among seven injured during caste clash in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: At least five people suffered injuries when clashes broke out between members of a caste Hindu and Scheduled Caste community at Ilamanur village near Ilaiyangudi in Sivaganga on Monday after the latter installed a flex banner. Two police personnel also sustained injuries in the incident.

According to sources, members of a caste Hindu community had installed a flex board in the locality. On Monday, the Scheduled Caste community members fixed a board over it, which triggered an argument between the communities.

Unidentified persons allegedly from the caste Hindu community damaged it, and in retaliation, SC people damaged the banner installed by caste Hindus. This led to an altercation between the two sides and five people from both communities sustained injuries.

The injured from the caste Hindu community were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, whereas the injured from the other community were treated at Paramakudi Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

Condemning the incident, people from both communities protested at different places in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, causing traffic disruptions and route diversions. Based on a complaint from the Scheduled Caste community, a case has been booked against the caste Hindu people. The Ilaiyangudi police have launched an investigation.