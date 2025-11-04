Violent clash erupts between supporters of PMK founder Ramadoss, his son Anbumani in Salem

SALEM: A violent clash allegedly broke out between supporters of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and those of his son and party leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss near Salem on Tuesday, when the convoy of legislator R. Arul, a loyalist of the senior Ramadoss, was reportedly attacked.

According to police, Arul and his supporters were nearing the Vazhapadi area when stones were allegedly pelted at their vehicles by a group of men believed to be backing Anbumani. In retaliation, the MLA’s supporters struck back, and soon a violent altercation ensued, with both sides attacking each other using stones and wooden logs.

Despite the intervention of some police personnel present at the spot, the rival groups did not disperse and continued to fight. The MLA later claimed that he would have been killed had he stepped out of his car during the chaos.

A senior Salem police official said Arul has lodged a complaint following the incident and that a case has been registered. “It was a clash between two factions, and we are investigating,” the official said.

A video clip of the violent confrontation between the two groups has also surfaced on social media.