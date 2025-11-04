Volunteers urge restoration of streams feeding Chinnavedampatti Lake

COIMBATORE: Volunteers working for environmental causes have urged the district administration to take steps to restore water streams in Thadagam Valley.

In a petition to Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar by Kaushika Neerkarangal, an environmental organisation, they said that the streams are the main water sources feeding Chinnavedampatti Lake, and the lake can collect water during monsoon, if the streams are restored.

"We have been working towards restoring Chinnavedampatti Lake, located in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore North. It is an artificial lake with an area of about 200 acres. This lake, which comes under the control of the Water Resources Department (WRD), is a major water source in the northern part of the city.

The main water source for this lake is rainwater collected from streams in catchment areas of the Western Ghats through four dams from Chinnathadagam to Kanuvai, and the lake receives water through Rajavaikal and Oothuvaikal, which are about 8 km long each.

The lake and Rajavaikal were created by acquiring agricultural lands through the Land Acquisition Act in the 1980s to meet the demand for water in the arid northern and eastern parts of Coimbatore," said S Sivaraja, coordinator of Kaushika Neerkarangal.