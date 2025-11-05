AIADMK rift widens as Sengottaiyan moves EC over ‘two leaves’ symbol; party files complaint

ERODE: The factional feud in AIADMK has deepened with Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday, requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the case related to the two-leaves symbol. In the meantime, the AIADMK has filed a complaint with the police against the MLA for using the party symbol and flag.
Confirming the move, a supporter of Sengottaiyan said the MLA, in a letter, has requested the election commission to intervene and conduct an investigation into the pending two-leaves symbol issue. “He (Sengottaiyan) also stated that the AIADMK faction led by Palaniswami is not the real AIADMK, and he has requested time from the ECI to prove the true status of the party,” he said.
ND Kurinjinathan, former Gobichettipalayam West union secretary of AIADMK, a loyalist of Sengottaiyan, said, “Our leader (Sengottaiyan) has sent an email letter to the election commission around 8.30 pm on Monday.”
When TNIE tried to contact the MLA, his mobile phone was switched off. However, his supporters said he was in Chennai on Tuesday.
Sengottaiyan is continuing to insist on a unified AIADMK, and is maintaining that it is necessary for the party to come back to power. On September 5, he had spoken openly about the need to induct expelled leaders to strengthen the party.
Following this, Palaniswami removed him from the party posts, and later expelled him from the party after the MLA met expelled leaders VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran, and O Panneerselvam during Muthuramalinga Thevar’s Jayanti.
On the AIADMK’s complaint against Sengottaiyan, T Thanakottiram, secretary of AIADMK’s Erode West District Legal Wing, said, “Despite his expulsion from the party on October 31, Sengottaiyan continues to use the party’s symbol and flag, causing confusion among party cadre and the public. This is against our party’s norms and regulations, and may create law and order issues. Only party members can use the party’s name, symbol, flag, etc. Sengottaiyan does not have that right.”