AIADMK rift widens as Sengottaiyan moves EC over ‘two leaves’ symbol; party files complaint

ERODE: The factional feud in AIADMK has deepened with Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday, requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the case related to the two-leaves symbol. In the meantime, the AIADMK has filed a complaint with the police against the MLA for using the party symbol and flag.

Confirming the move, a supporter of Sengottaiyan said the MLA, in a letter, has requested the election commission to intervene and conduct an investigation into the pending two-leaves symbol issue. “He (Sengottaiyan) also stated that the AIADMK faction led by Palaniswami is not the real AIADMK, and he has requested time from the ECI to prove the true status of the party,” he said.

ND Kurinjinathan, former Gobichettipalayam West union secretary of AIADMK, a loyalist of Sengottaiyan, said, “Our leader (Sengottaiyan) has sent an email letter to the election commission around 8.30 pm on Monday.”

When TNIE tried to contact the MLA, his mobile phone was switched off. However, his supporters said he was in Chennai on Tuesday.