Ancient artefacts, including anjanakol and terracotta discs, found along Thenpennai river near Panruti

CUDDALORE: Ancient artefacts, including an anjanakol (a stick used by women in ancient times to apply eye kajal) and circular terracotta discs, were discovered near Panruti during a surface field survey conducted along the Thenpennai riverbanks near Ulundampattu, Enathirimangalam, and Thalavanur villages.

The artefacts were unearthed by C Immanuel, a research scholar from the Department of History, Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram.

Speaking about the findings, Immanuel said, “A copper anjanakol used by women to apply eye kajal was discovered during the surface survey along the Thenpennai river. The anjanakol measures 12 cm in length and weighs 8.22 grams. Similar artefacts were earlier found by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology during excavations at Marungur near Panruti and Vembakottai in Virudhunagar.”

Noting that the anjanakol is mentioned in the Class 9 Social Science textbook (page 47) of the Tamil Nadu Samacheer Kalvi syllabus, Immanuel said, "It was customary for ancient people to engage in intellectual games during their leisure time. Likewise, women and children played such games using small clay circular discs. Five terracotta discs of varying sizes were found during the surface survey along the Thenpennai river."

He further said that these findings suggest that ancient people gave importance to recreation as well. "Such games are now referred to as Pandi Vilaiyattu (traditional hopping game),” he added.

Similar circular discs have been unearthed in archaeological excavations conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology at Marungur, Keezhadi, Adichanallur, and Vembakottai.

Based on these discoveries, Immanuel said that the artefacts, along with his earlier findings, serve as further evidence of ancient human settlements along the banks of the Thenpennai river.