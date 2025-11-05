Collectors review special revision of electoral rolls across Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: District Election Officer and Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar said forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are being distributed door-to-door through 2,313 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Cuddalore district. He inspected the ongoing SIR work in the Panruti, Neyveli, Kurinjipadi, and Cuddalore Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

“The special revision of electoral rolls in Cuddalore district is being carried out in various phases from October 28, 2025, to February 7, 2026. As of October 27, 2025, there are 21,93,577 voters in the nine assembly constituencies of the district,” he said.

From November 4 to December 4, 2025, BLOs will visit households in all constituencies to distribute voter verification forms as part of the revision exercise. For this purpose, 248 BLOs have been deployed in Tittakudi, 288 in Virudhachalam, 234 in Neyveli, 259 in Panruti, 227 in Cuddalore, 259 in Kurinjipadi, 283 in Bhuvanagiri, 260 in Chidambaram, and 257 in Kattumannarkoil constituencies, totalling 2,313 BLOs.

Each voter will receive two forms from the BLO. “The BLOs will assist voters in filling out the forms. Voters should complete and sign both forms but return only one,” the collector said. If a voter is unavailable during the visit, a family member or relative may complete, sign, and return the form.

He added that if a voter’s name is missing from the 2002 electoral roll, details of a relative mentioned in the form, including their name, ID card number, relationship, constituency, part number, and serial number, should be filled in. No supporting documents need to be attached at this stage.