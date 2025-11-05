Food Safety Officers seeks police help to combat illegal tobacco sales in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The food safety department has sealed 295 shops and seized approximately 1,230 kg of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore over the last ten months.

They have also collected around Rs 73.7 lakh in fines from repeat offenders. Although the department conducts inspections with assistance from the police, food safety officers, however, have reported a lack of police support in recent months, forcing them to carry out raids at their personal risk.

With the illegal sale of tobacco becoming increasingly prevalent, even in non-food establishments, the food safety department has sought the police department’s cooperation to curb this issue.

Field-level Food Safety Officers (FSOs) in Coimbatore are concerned that the recent lack of coordination with the police is hindering their efforts to combat the sale of banned tobacco products. They said that while FSOs can request police backup during raids or inspections of food businesses, this collaboration is essential for ensuring safety, especially when FSOs face potential dangers during inspections.

Since 2023, raids against tobacco products in Coimbatore district have been conducted with police assistance. For the first offence, a shop may be sealed for 15 days, while a second offence attracts a fine of Rs 50,000 and the shop being sealed for a month. A third offence may lead to a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the unit being sealed for three months and suspension of the food safety licence.