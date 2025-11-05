Madras HC orders exhumation of bodies buried in unauthorised church cemetery near Chennai

CHENNAI: Reiterating an earlier order that burials can take place only in designated places, the Madras High Court has ordered the exhumation of bodies buried in a private cemetery attached to a church near a residential complex in Chennai.

Justice N Mala passed the orders while allowing a writ petition filed by a builder praying for orders to revoke the licence erroneously granted by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the burial ground at Madananthapuram village in Alandur taluk.

Citing the judgment rendered by a full bench in the Jagadheeswari and others Vs B Babu Naidu case, the judge said, “Though the judgment was premised on the Tamil Nadu Village Panchayat (Provision of Burial and Burning Grounds) Rules 1999, the law enunciated therein is that there can be no burial of the dead in any place but the designated place.”

The judge directed the landowner, S Albert Kings Bell, to exhume the bodies within 12 weeks and if he fails to do so, the GCC shall carry out the exhumation and recover the costs from him.

Setting aside the order granting licence for procedural lapses and violations of the Acts and Rules, the judge said the landowner is, however, at liberty to submit a fresh application, which the GCC commissioner should consider strictly in accordance with statutory provisions, rules and guidelines.