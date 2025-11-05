MGMGH plans on-site bank counter to help patients pay in cash for CT, MRI scans

TIRUCHY: Heeding to requests from patients who complain of difficulties in the online-only mode of payment for CT and MRI scans, authorities of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) is talking to banks to establish an extension centre on the hospital premises to enable people pat in cash also. particularly in the CT scan unit where over 100 patients undergo scans daily.

Ever since the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) introduced digital-payment rule, patients have been complaining that digital payment fails midway during transaction due to poor mobile network inside the block where the scan centre is located.

Also, many people from rural areas and elderly say they are unfamiliar with the digital payment and are dependent on others for help.

"The payment page keeps failing because there's no signal. I had to step outside twice, leaving my brother unattended," said R Gandhi from Lalapet. KC Rajalingam, an attendant, said "I only had cash, and had to ask another patient's attendant to pay online for me. Even that took nearly 15 minutes because the network kept failing."