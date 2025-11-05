Motorists demand traffic spikes on GD Naidu flyover ramps to curb driving violations

COIMBATORE: Motorists and social activists in the city have urged the state highways department to install 'traffic spikes' on the up and down ramps of the newly inaugurated GD Naidu flyover to curb the growing menace of wrong-side driving and prevent night racing on the flyover.
The 10.1-km-long flyover, hailed as Tamil Nadu's longest, has quickly turned into a hot spot for illegal activities after dark. With little to no surveillance or enforcement, the flyover has been misused by tipplers, reckless motorists, and youth.
Sources said that at night, groups of men gather on the flyover to consume liquor, leaving behind empty bottles and broken glass scattered on the road, posing a safety hazard to motorists.
"It's heartbreaking to see people misusing such a big infrastructure project. I got my tyre punctured last week because of broken glass shards. Police should patrol the area more often," said M Vignesh, a two-wheeler rider from Peelamedu.
Adding to concerns, motorists say several drivers have been using the up ramps of the flyover to exit, by taking a U-turn and driving on the wrong side, especially near the Fun Mall junction on Avinashi Road. The ramp, which is meant for one-way traffic, has become a frequent spot for such violations.
"I travel often on the flyover and every weekend, I see cars and bikes coming the wrong way. It is extremely risky as one sudden turn could lead to a fatal crash," said S Baskaran, a resident of Singanallur.
Motorists claim that despite complaints, authorities are yet to take action. "We are only demanding proper monitoring and penalties for violators. Installing tyre killers would stop people from driving the wrong way," said Karthik Raj, a local activist from Sowripalayam.
Responding to mounting concerns, a senior official from the state highways department told TNIE that plans are under way to strengthen surveillance on the flyover.
"Some people miss the exit and try to exit using the up ramp, which endangers all motorists. We are preparing an estimate to install over 30 AI cameras, LED display boards, and fluorescent direction boards across the entire 10.1 km stretch," the official said.
The proposed AI cameras will monitor all eight ramps and two main entry and exit points of the flyover. Violations such as speeding and wrong-side driving will be instantly displayed on the LED boards, showing the vehicle number, owner's name, violation type, and fine amount.
"A dedicated software for this purpose is under development and will be implemented soon," the official added.
Regarding traffic spikes, the official said, "So far, these spikes have been installed only in north India. We will study its feasibility and effectiveness before taking a decision. Meanwhile, we've requested the police to conduct regular inspections and impose hefty fines against offenders."