Ponmudy reinstated as DMK deputy general secretary after six months

CHENNAI: Former minister and Thirukkoyilur MLA K Ponmudy has been re-appointed as the DMK’s deputy general secretary by party president Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. He lost his ministerial post and that of deputy general secretary following his controversial remarks at a meeting in April.

Sources said for the past six months, he has been carrying out party work only in Villupuram district.

However, even within the district, his rivals in the party have allegedly attempted to sideline him. This has created confusion in Villupuram DMK.

Ponmudy apart, minister MP Swaminathan has also been made deputy general secretary.

DMK already has five deputy general secretaries - I Periyasamy, A Raja, Kanimozhi, Anthiyur Selvaraj and Tiruchi Siva. With the addition of Ponmudy and Swaminathan, the number has now touched seven.

The DMK leadership has also announced Ila.Padmanaban as Tiruppur East district in-charge, the post previously held by Swaminathan. K Eswaramurthy MP has been appointed as Tiruppur South district in-charge.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s son and MP Kathir Anand has been made Vellore north district in-charge. Anaicut MLA A P Nandakumar has been appointed as Vellore south district in-charge.