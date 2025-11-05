Pregnant woman dies by suicide at private hospital in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 24-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide at a private hospital in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. The deceased, P Ranjitha of Kallidaikurichi, was eight months pregnant and a mother to a child.

Sources said that Ranjitha, along with her mother Valli Mayil and sister, visited the private hospital in Murugankurichi, where she had been receiving treatment, for a routine check-up on Tuesday morning, and was admitted for observation.

Later, she told her family members that she was going to use the restroom, but did not return for a long time.

As she did not respond to the knocking on the door, the hospital staff broke it open and found her lying dead, said sources, adding that her body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A preliminary inquiry suggested that the pregnant woman might have been under distress due to health-related issues, said the city police. Further investigation is underway.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)