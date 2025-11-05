Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls begins in Tamil Nadu after two decades

CHENNAI: Even as the petition filed by DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi is expected to be taken up for hearing on November 6 or 7, the enumeration for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began across the state on Tuesday.

The SIR is taking place in Tamil Nadu after a gap of two decades. The last SIR took place in Tamil Nadu in 2002 (197 Assembly constituencies) and 2005 (37 Assembly constituencies).

As part of this exercise, the house-to-house enumeration started on Tuesday, and this will go on till December 4. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute partially pre-filled enumeration forms in duplicate to all existing voters and guide them in filling the form. If BLO finds that any house is locked or closed, she/he will make at least three visits.

Voters may also download their enumeration forms and submit the filled-in forms online. The dates of the visits of the BLOs will be shared in advance and widely publicised in the locality by the electoral registration officers.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan, in a statement, alleged that the SIR has failed at the very outset since when the BLOs began distributing enumeration forms door-to-door, at 10 am, they found most houses locked or the eligible voters absent.