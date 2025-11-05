Special voter verification drive begins across Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The month-long Special Intensive Voter Verification and Correction exercise commenced on Tuesday across all four regions of the union territory — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. The drive will continue till December 4, with officials conducting door-to-door verification of voter details.

The initiative is part of the Election Commission of India’s special programme being implemented simultaneously in 12 states and union territories, where Assembly elections are due next year. Despite objections from the INDI Alliance, which petitioned chief electoral officer seeking suspension of the revision exercise, the verification process began as scheduled.

Under the drive, 962 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 1,376 polling station agents representing political parties, 60 voter registration officials and assistants, and two district election officers are engaged in the work. BLOs are distributing printed voter verification forms along with acknowledgement slips to all voters listed in the electoral roll.

Voters are required to check their details, sign the form, attach a passport-size photograph, and return it to the BLO by December 4. New voters and recent migrants can obtain Forms 6 and 8 from BLOs and submit them along with a consent form. Based on the collected data, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 9.