Take immediate steps to disburse pension arrears to Madras University staff, HC tells finance secretary

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the mounting arrears of pension benefits due for the retired staff of the University of Madras, the Madras High Court has directed the government and the varsity to take immediate steps for settling the arrears.

Pointing to a report filed by finance secretary T Udayachandran on the arrears, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said Rs 95.44 crore is due for settlement to the retired staff including 87 teaching staff, 249 non-teaching staff and 129 family pensioners. The pension benefits are payable for the period from April 2015 to September 2025.

The judge described the situation as “quite alarming” and said the finance secretary “shall necessarily come up with a solution” to settle the entire pension benefits to the concerned retired staff.

Referring to the commitment made by the finance secretary while filing a status during a previous hearing that cooperation and guidance would be provided for ensuring timely disbursement of the pension benefits, the judge said this commitment shall be translated into action by immediately allocating funds for settling the entire terminal benefit.

The directions were issued recently on a contempt of court petition filed by Dr R Thenmozhi, a retired staff of the university, seeking to punish the finance secretary for willful disobedience of the court’s order dated October 30, 2024 on a writ petition filed by her regarding settlement of her pension benefits.