Temple staff, guides in Tiruchy to be trained on tourism hospitality

TIRUCHY: As part of its efforts to strengthen the hospitality and food service sectors, the tourism department plans to conduct a district-level free training programme for tour operators, tourist guides, home stay operators, and public transport drivers operating from key tourist destinations.

For this, the department has partnered with the State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (SIHMCT), in Thuvakudi. According to officials in the district tourism department, the programme - which will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore - would be implemented in phases. With the first phase scheduled to commence in a week, officials are enumerating stakeholders.

"The initiative will improve the skills of individuals engaged in various areas of the tourism industry," said S M Sribalamurugan, district tourism officer, Tiruchy, adding "Auto and cab drivers are often the first people tourist often meet. They should act as informal guides - offering assistance, sharing local information, and ensuring a pleasant journey. Similarly, vendors at tourist sites should provide easy access to goods and services at fair prices. Every stakeholder has a role in creating a positive experience for visitors."

"The training will help participants understand how to make tourism in Tamil Nadu more welcoming, friendly, and memorable for visitors. Enumeration of participants is under way, and the training sessions will begin soon at SIHMCT," he added.