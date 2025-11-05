Three injured as concrete plaster falls from ceiling of VAO office in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Three persons, including a village administrative officer (VAO), were injured when a portion of concrete plaster from the ceiling of the Neivasal VAO office fell on them on Tuesday. According to revenue department sources the building was constructed in 2001.

Sources said D Natarajan, VAO of Thalayamangalam has been officiating as VAO of Neivasal village. He was in the office located at Neivasal Thenpathi. P Balasundaram (73) and M Pandian (55) two residents of Neivasal were waiting at the office to get chitta, adangal documents from him. At that time a portion of concrete plaster from the ceiling peeled off and fell on the three.

Balasundaram suffered head injury, Pandian got injured on his shoulder and VAO Natarajan sustained injury in his hand, sources said.

All the three were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. While Balasundaram was admitted, the others were treated as out-patients. Meanwhile, members of TN VAO association staged protests in Peravurani, Thanjavur demanding safe working place.