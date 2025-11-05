Three TN toll booths to be replaced with number plate recognition cameras

CHENNAI: Vehicles heading towards Bengaluru on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and towards Chengalpattu on GST Road will soon be spared from the long serpentine queues at toll plazas.

The existing toll booths will be dismantled, and toll collection will be carried out automatically through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras integrated with the FASTag system. These cameras will capture vehicle details even at speeds of 100-150kmph, enabling seamless and congestion-free travel.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to introduce the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) user fee collection system, which uses ANPR cameras integrated with the FASTag platform. The system will be implemented at Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudram toll plazas on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH and at the Paranur toll plaza on the Tambaram-Villupuram NH (GST Road). Official data indicates that both these highways carry nearly 75,000 passenger car units daily.

Under the new system, existing toll booths will be dismantled, and overhead ANPR cameras will automatically capture vehicle registration numbers and deduct the corresponding toll amount from linked FASTag accounts. This will enable vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping, effectively reducing waiting time to zero.