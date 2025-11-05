TN to introduce industry-shaped AVGC-XR policy focused on talent creation: Minister Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will soon unveil a policy to develop its animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector, designed to prioritise talent creation and industry-led inputs over pure financial incentives, state IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in Chennai, the minister said the policy, cleared by the IT department and now awaiting finance approval, marks a shift in how the state approaches sunrise technology sectors.

“Unlike other policies that are mostly economic-incentive driven, this one is heavily focused on building the talent pool,” he said, adding that nearly 99% of its content was shaped by industry demands.