TN’s forest cover has remained stable for past 20 years, state informs NGT

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s forest cover has remained stable over the past two decades, with marginal fluctuations and significant ecological gains through sustained afforestation initiatives, said the state’s Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Srinivas R Reddy in an affidavit submitted before the principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi.

It was filed in response to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) case, where all states were asked to respond following a report by Global Forest Watch, which stated that India has lost 2.33 million hectares of tree cover since 2000.

According to the affidavit filed by the PCCF on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the state’s forest cover has remained “largely stable” at around 20% of its geographical area since 2000, with an increase in green cover of nearly 2,794 sq km in the past decade.

As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), TN’s forest cover stood at 17.7% in 2005, rising to 20.3% in 2015, and has since maintained that level, even as other states saw notable declines.