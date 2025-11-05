TN’s forest cover has remained stable for past 20 years, state informs NGT

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s forest cover has remained stable over the past two decades, with marginal fluctuations and significant ecological gains through sustained afforestation initiatives, said the state’s Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Srinivas R Reddy in an affidavit submitted before the principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi.
It was filed in response to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) case, where all states were asked to respond following a report by Global Forest Watch, which stated that India has lost 2.33 million hectares of tree cover since 2000.
According to the affidavit filed by the PCCF on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the state’s forest cover has remained “largely stable” at around 20% of its geographical area since 2000, with an increase in green cover of nearly 2,794 sq km in the past decade.
As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), TN’s forest cover stood at 17.7% in 2005, rising to 20.3% in 2015, and has since maintained that level, even as other states saw notable declines.
The report cites multiple long-term evaluations, including the TN Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project and TN Afforestation Project Phases 1 and 2, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which collectively regenerated over 700,000 hectares of degraded scrubland since 1997.
Data from these evaluations show that between 2005 and 2015, the area under dense forest in TN increased by 87,000 hectares, while scrub areas reduced by 1,36,800 hectares. Illegal logging has “almost ceased” across project villages, the report adds, attributing this to strong community participation.
While acknowledging that TN is yet to meet the national goal of 33% forest and tree cover, the PCCF said the stability of its forest cover “demonstrates successful long-term management and regeneration of degraded landscapes”. The state continues to expand tree cultivation on private lands and remove invasive alien species across over 3 lakh hectares, ensuring continuity of its green cover in coming decades.
“Contrary to broad national estimates of tree loss, TN has maintained a steady forest cover since 2000 through sustained policy, participatory afforestation and scientific monitoring,” the affidavit concludes.