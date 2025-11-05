Two workers killed after drunk SSI runs car over them in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Two daily wage workers were killed and two others sustained injures after a car driven by a special sub-inspector ran them over, while they were standing by the roadside near Annaveli, close to Cuddalore Old Town, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as K Vadivel (35) and V Jayaraj (45), residents of Arundhathi Nagar in Annaveli.

According to police, the car was driven by special sub-inspector T Rajendran (49) of Avinangudi station in an inebriated state, and constable A Imam Hussain (33) was the co-passenger. Both the accused have been arrested and the car was seized. Cuddalore SP S Jeyakumar has also ordered the suspension of the two officers, police said.

Sources said the incident took place when Vadivel and Jayaraj, along with another labourer D Bhaskar (41), were standing near a hotel close to the Annaveli bus stand and were dividing their wages after work. At the time, a private car, which was on its way to Thittakudi from Cuddalore, ran over them. While Vadivel and Jayaraj died on the spot, Bhaskar and hotel owner G Mohan (60) sustained serious injuries, sources said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both the police officers had attended a meeting at the Cuddalore SP office and later went to Puducherry, where they consumed alcohol before driving back,” a police source said. On their way back, the car lost control and hit the workers, sources added.

Following the incident, local residents who witnessed the accident, attacked the two policemen who were in plain clothes, unaware of their identity. Upon information, Old Town police reached the spot, rescued the injured, and sent the bodies to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the scene and conducted an inquiry. Further probe is under way.