Vellore Fort is a symbol of communal harmony, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

VELLORE: Among the many forts in Tamil Nadu, Vellore Fort stands out for its unique character — it is the only fort in the state which houses a temple, a church and a mosque within its complex, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event at the Fort Grounds, he noted that the Vellore Fort and the people of Vellore are devoid of religious divide, and distributed welfare benefits worth Rs 414.15 crore to as many as 49,021 people.

The deputy CM also inaugurated 31 completed projects worth Rs 11.80 crore and laid the foundation for 15 new projects at a cost of Rs 17.91 crore. The projects were taken up by various departments including Public Works, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Social Welfare and Women’s Rights, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and Cooperation.

Under PWD, four completed projects worth Rs 5.23 crore — including the sub-registrar office at Gudiyatham, Yoga and Naturopathy Ward and an additional mortuary at Vellore Government Hospital, and the Revenue Inspector Office and residence at Melpadi in Katpadi Taluk — were inaugurated.

Under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, eight completed projects worth Rs 3.15 crore were inaugurated, including 14 new classrooms in union schools at Jabrapet, Mutharasikuppam and Korathankal in Katpadi Block; TT Mottur in Pernambut Block; and Lingunram in Gudiyatham Block. He also opened new buildings for a PHC at Kaniyambadi, an anganwadi centre at Palampakkam, and a fair price shop at Thuthithangal in KV Kuppam Block.