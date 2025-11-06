17-year wait ends, locals welcome Madras HC order to annex 12 villages to Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Ilayarasanendal and the neighbouring villages celebrated the recent Madras High Court order quashing G.O. 98 issued by the Panchayat Raj department, which had ceded 12 panchayats of Kovilpatti taluk to Kuruvikulam union of Tenkasi district (formerly Tirunelveli district).

The villagers had long urged the government to issue necessary orders declaring that these villages should remain with the Kovilpatti union of Thoothukudi district, as they were originally aligned.

The 12 villages- Pithcaithalaivanpatti, Appaneri, Vadakkupatti, Nakkalamuthampatti, Pillaiyarnatham, Ayyaneri, Chithirampatti, Puliyankulam, Ilayarasanendal, Venkatachalapuram, Mukkutumalai of Ilayarasanendal firka, and Jameen Devarkulam of Kazhugumalai firka - were transferred to Kovilpatti taluk of Thoothukudi district in 2008 from Sankarankovil taluk of then Tirunelveli district.

However, despite this transfer, the panchayat administration remained with the Kuruvikulam union, allegedly due to political pressure.

When the public majority demanded annexation with the Kovilpatti union and pursued the matter legally, another G.O. 98 dated September 1, 2017, was issued during the AIADMK regime to retain these villages under Kuruvikulam, deepening the conflict. The issue continued for years, leading to further protests and petitions.