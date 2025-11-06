AIADMK urges extension of distribution of enumeration forms by two days

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK has urged the Election Department to extend the door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by two more days as part of the ongoing special intensive registration (SIR) .

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIADMK State Secretary A Anbazhagan said that the current schedule of three days—from November 4 to 6—was insufficient to cover all voters in the Union Territory.

He pointed out that the Election Department had launched the exercise to update the electoral rolls by deleting the names of deceased voters, correcting address changes, and removing duplicate entries. BLOs were tasked with distributing the application forms door-to-door over three days.

According to Anbazhagan, Puducherry has over 10 lakh voters, but on the first day of the drive, only about 1.6 lakh were reached. Even with the remaining two days, the staff could distribute forms to a maximum of six lakh voters he noted.

CLARIFICATION BY DEO

District Election officer (DEO) and District Collector A Kulothungan has clarified that no time limit has been fixed for distribution of enumeration forms . “” We hope to cover all voters by this weekend. If not the process will continue till everyone is provided the forms “, he said The time line of Nov 4 to December 4 is for distribution and collection of the enumeration forms , said the DEO.