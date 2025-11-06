Authoor bridge work begins after NH allots Rs 4.77 crore

THOOTHUKUDI: The repair work on Authoor bridge, which was damaged when the Thamirabarani river was in spate in December 2023, has commenced as the National Highways (NH) department under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) allotted Rs 4.77 crore for it.

The fund was passed after an expert panel from IIT Madras submitted a detailed report on the rectification work.

The bridge, located on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur-Kanniyakumari NH-32 across Thamirabarani river, was closed for traffic after the torrential rains in December 2023 dented it. It has been closed for traffic since then for 22 months.

According to the IIT-M study, the ninth pillar of the bridge has sunk 15cm, which resulted in denting the two decks. The remaining 18 pillars on the bridge were unaffected. It recommended stabilisation of the sunken pillar and elevating the two decks to the level required.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior NH department officer said the two decks will be lifted using cranes and jockeys, and the pillar will be stabilised.

The project is slated for completion in nine months. The work has commenced and the contractor is mobilising materials for the work, he added.