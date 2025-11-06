CM Stalin unveils trophy for Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup ’25

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

An official release said the 14th Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in TN at two venues: the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the SDAT Hockey Stadium in Madurai, from November 28 to December 10.

The release said the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup is being hosted in TN for the first time. Hockey teams from 24 countries will participate in the tournament. The TN government has sanctioned `44.36 crore for the conduct of this event, which is being jointly organised by the Sports Development Authority of TN and Hockey India.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presented a `25 lakh incentive to A Maharajan, silver medallist at the Third Asian Youth Weightlifting Championship in Bahrain. The TN Champions Foundation, created by the CM, supports athletes with funds for training, travel, equipment and international participation.