CM Stalin virtually inaugurates Mini TIDEL Park in Vellore

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a Mini TIDEL Park, built at a cost of Rs 32 crore, at Abdullapuram following which Vellore Collector VR Subbulaxmi lit a ceremonial lamp at the facility and inspected it.

Following the success of the TIDEL Park in Chennai, TIDEL has joined hands with TIDCO to expand information technology infrastructure across the state by setting up Mini TIDEL Parks with built-up areas ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh sq ft.

In Vellore, around 4.98 acres of land in Melmonavur and Abdullapuram, close to the National Highway, were allocated for the construction of the new Mini TIDEL Park. The foundation stone for the information technology hub, with a built-up area of 57,600 sq ft, was laid on February 18, 2023, by the CM.

Currently, construction of five floors in the main building has been completed, while construction works are still in progress inside and outside the building. The park is expected to generate employment opportunities for about 650 people.

The Vellore Collector inspected the new Urban Primary Health Centre at Konavattam constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. It was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner R Lakshmanan were present during the event.