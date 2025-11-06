Cuddalore Collector warns against use of low-quality plastic for food packing

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar has instructed traders and restaurant owners not to use low-quality black and white plastic materials for packing food items.

In a statement, he said, “The government has banned the use of non-recyclable plastic materials in shops and restaurants as they harm the environment and soil. Awareness campaigns have been conducted among the public and traders about their harmful effects. Legal action and penalties are being imposed on those who violate the ban.”

He added that as part of the enforcement measures, District Food Safety Designated Officer J Venkatesan led a surprise inspection of 86 restaurants in Cuddalore, Nellikuppam, Vadalur, Panruti, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam, and Kattumannarkoil.

“During the inspection, 7.4 kg of low-quality black and white non-food-grade plastic materials were seized from nine restaurants. Notices were issued, and a total fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed,” the Collector said. “The public can report complaints related to food safety by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 94440 42322,” he added.