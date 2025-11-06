Giving wings to Salim Ali’s efforts in ornithology

COIMBATORE: As a tribute to legendary ornithologist and naturalist Dr Salim Ali, popularly known as the ‘Birdman of India’, birdwatchers and enthusiasts are dedicating his birth month, November, to various activities. While some are sketching birds, others are clicking photographs and making reels related to resident and migratory birds in different languages and posting them on social media with the tag #birdnov2025.

As #birdnov initiative enters its sixth year, the number of birders participating in various activities has gone up this year.

K Selva Ganesh, a school teacher involved in educating the younger generations about birding for over 13 years, said amidst the clutter on social media, it is joyful to see useful messages related to birds sounds, bird paintings and bird-related stories.

"We have seen active participation from people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam and Andaman this year," he said.

Vidya Sundar, another birder who shifted to Austin, Texas, USA, six years ago, has never missed observing birds in November, and continues to draw pictures of a variety of birds using Tamil letters. "Despite moving to the US along with my family and working as a school teacher, I used to draw birds in kolam form using Tamil alphabets. After learning about the resident and migratory birds of India, I now work with an NGO and go birding frequently across Texas," she said.

Karnataka-based Nishchita draws birds such as flamingo and Brahmini kite using flower petals and shares them on her social media handles.